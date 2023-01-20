School of the Week: Crawford County Primary School creates a kindergarten garden

The school made this garden for students because developing their green thumb can have big impacts on their future.

ROBERTA, Ga. — The teachers at Crawford County Primary School are working extra hard for their students, especially in a kindergarten class where they're not only growing the minds of students, but also growing their agriculture skills.

Many students, including Lance Sutton, are excited to be in kindergarten after moving on from Pre-K.

"You get recess, you get lots of work because I like all of that," Sutton said.

One thing he wishes he had in Pre-K is a class garden to learn about agriculture.

"I really wish we did but we didn't. That would have been so cool," he said.

Now, he has his wish.

"We've been digging up, putting seeds in, watering, all that fun stuff," Sutton said.

The school made this garden for students because developing their green thumb can have big impacts on their future.

"Agriculture economics is a big impact in Crawford County. Most of the students as they go to and from school pass a farm," kindergarten teacher Amy Hill said.

Hill knows how much agriculture affects people's day to day life. This is why she wants students to get hands on experience with the topic.

"We're doing all kind of math activities, language art activities, social studies, science, and they don't even realize that they're learning," Hill said.

They are experimenting with estimation, measuring, and even using language arts by writing about what they've accomplished.