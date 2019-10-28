DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County Schools aims to provide their students with all the resources they need to learn.

Keeshia Carter has a son in the 11th grade, and she sees their efforts.

"We want our kids to be happy, we also want them to be successful when they leave, so I see Dooly County moving towards that direction," Carter said.

That's why she's supporting the Education SPLOST on the November election ballot

"I want parents to understand, too, our kids deserve it. They deserve the best, and this penny tax will help them get there, so I am in support of it," Carter said.

Math Specialist Kristen Anderson and Safety Director David West say technology and security are some of the top items on their list.

"Our district doesn't have the type of technology that you would find more available in other, more affluent areas and school systems. We are a Title I district and it would definitely help the system with everything we need, from supplies for classes to technology," Anderson said.

"The buildings were built in the '70s and '80s here at the high school and in the early 2000s in the elementary and middle school, and we don't have the proper access controls where we can secure our buildings," West said.

The district's kept the same millage rate for the last six years, so taxpayers won't expect to see a property tax increase on the ballot.

Voters will decide whether to continue the ESPLOST funds for another 5 years that will go towards building the district's first ever Performing Arts Center.

"Our students do not have access to a stage to perform with singing, acting dancing. This is our opportunity to give them options that other students have," Superintendent Craig Lockhart said.

"It's just important that we continue to support our own and keep our dollars here in Dooly, that's what we're trying to do -- keep our dollars here in Dooly," Carter said.

Other projects include a food processing plant on campus for their agriculture program and upgrades to athletic facilities.

The district would receive more than $7 million from ESPLOST funds over five years, starting in January 2020.

