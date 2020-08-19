A decision will be made at the end of the quarter on whether or not they will return to in-person learning.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin City Schools first day back will look different this year, and that is because district leaders have decided to start the year off virtually.

Dublin Superintendent Fred Williams says going back to school online is the safest option out of all of the three they were considering. He also says that he feels prepared to be able to continue educating students a high levels.

"The safest option that we already had available was our distance remote learning option for all learners. We are very confident in our teachers' ability and our online learning platforms and our Google classrooms. We have been doing intensive training since August." Williams said.

A Dublin parent of two children attending the Irish Gifted Academy, Raj Saxena, agrees and says that the district is doing the best they can.

"The worst thing that can happen is for our kids to go there and there to be an outbreak in the school system. How do you put a price on that? When your child gets sick, that's a truly miserable experience," Saxena said.

Williams says they are making sure kids in the district have the support they need through mental health programs and providing necessities like meals and electronic devices. He says the district will be able to provide a holistic approach to children and provide them with the quality education they need.

Saxena urges parents to be patient with the schools. "If we do the right thing, which is what I believe the school board is doing here, we may never know. If we don't do the right thing, we will probably find out very quickly," he added.

This school district is the only district that has not incorporated sports into their e-learning schedule. Williams says sports are important for students and they are working on getting it done safely.