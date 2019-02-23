MACON, Ga. — Shonda Pummel drove several hundred miles from Orlando, Florida in search of a new job.

"I don't really know anyone, but just a few people," said Pummel. "So, this is kind of giving me the opportunity to get to know different people, and make some connections with people, and hopefully land the job I'm dreaming of."

For 11 years, Pummel has indulged in her love for teaching kindergarten.

She is one of many teachers walking through these halls to network with eight school districts in Central Georgia.

The Middle Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency brings in teachers from around the country to meet with over 100 public schools.

Middle Georgia RESA started the annual job fair to get a head start on hiring for the year and pilot a diverse range of candidates.

"The number one thing, if you asked any principal down the hall here, they are going to say, 'we want somebody who has a passion for teaching students, who knows their content area, and has a desire to to help kids,'" said Dan Ray, Middle Georgia RESA Leadership Development Specialist.

Some school programs need more help than others.

The Elam Alexander Academy is a part of the Georgia Network Educational Therapeutic Support.

The academy assists kids with emotional behavior disorders and autism, and they need more teachers involved in special education.

The academy says it's hard to find teachers to join the program since it's a challenging student population.

Sameria Parks came to the job fair with her eyes set on a special education position.

"I love working with those kids, because it brings joy to my life," she said. "It's not just because they need more teachers; I'm really passionate about this."

It was a day full of networking, meeting new people and hopefully landing that new job.