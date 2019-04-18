CORDELE, Ga. — Several Central Georgia school districts will be closed Friday, April 19, due to the threat of severe weather on Friday morning.

The following counties have confirmed they will be closed Friday:

Crisp County (as of 2:35 p.m.)

Dooly County (as of 3:08 p.m.)

This list will be updated with more school closings as we receive them.

