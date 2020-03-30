MACON, Ga. — Mercer University students will stay home for the rest of the 2020 spring semester because of COVID-19.

It's a reality that set in for senior Adam Penland.

"At first, it was really upsetting. You feel like you've been punched in the stomach. That we've all went home, and I might not get to see my friends before we start our jobs or before you move on and start something else," Penland said.

Students will continue taking classes online. As Student Government President, Penland had to reorganize many on-campus events.

"University Leadership Banquet, we're going to do that in a virtual setting as well. The one big thing that every senior is wondering about is commencement, graduation. How will that happen?" Penland said.

"We're not yet ready to pull the plug on scheduled commencements in May," Vice President Chief of Staff Larry Brumley said.

He breaks down the university's plans for the rest of the semester that President William Underwood announced Friday.

"Probably within the next week or two weeks we're going to have to make a decision on that, but we are committed to having commencements for our graduates if not in May then later in the summer," Brumley said.

They're also working on a reimbursement plan.

"For students who have lived in our residences here in Macon, and that includes the lofts around the campus which qualifies student housing, and also providing refunds on unused portions of meal plans," Brumley said.

Brumley says they keep students and parents in the loop through email. They also post the latest updates on their website.

"We just believe that the pervasive spirit at Mercer is we're in this together, let's cooperate, let's collaborate and make the best of a situation that none of us wants to be in," Brumley said.

As of now, Mercer's commencement is scheduled for May 11th. Brumley noted they've set up their Mercer Medicine Hotline where students access Student Health and virtually speak with medical staff.

Students can reach the 24/7 Mercer Medicine Hotline by calling 478-301-7425.

