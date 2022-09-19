School of the Week: Mount De Sales Middle School launches new foreign language initiative

The school hopes to eventually intertwine the language program with other programs throughout the middle school.

MACON, Ga. — Mount de Sales Middle School just started a new language program for their middle schoolers this year.

"Its an initiative with Rosetta Stone. Its a K12 curriculum and it's different than the consumer version. Its not like what you would use as an adult," Head Master Michael Franklin said.

It is an elective that the middle schoolers can choose to take as a class, and the program is online.

"Students can speak into their iPad, its recorded, then measured against native speakers," Franklin said.

A facilitator helps students during class time by giving them tablets to work.

The students completed a research project to make sure the language they picked was the right choice for them.

"We wanted to make sure they knew that they liked what they were going to learn before they got into it," facilitator Jared Gaum said.

So far, several students told us they are enjoying it and learning.

"It's a lot to take in as soon as you learn. The teachers that are on there, they really guide you and instruct you," 7th grader Bennie Perkins said.

