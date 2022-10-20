Perry High School Theatre Department wins award at Georgia Theatre Conference

They won with their production of the House with Chicken Legs by Oliver Lansley. The play is based off the famous book by Sophie Anderson.

PERRY, Ga. — There is star-studded talent coming out of Houston County. Students at Perry High School (PHS) took home a best play trophy during the Ray Horne Festival.

The story is set in a magical a house with chicken legs that ferries lost souls back to the stars. It centers on a young girl who lives inside the home with her grandmother and for friendship.

"Once I read it I was like, this is a show that will not only challenge the students but it's also a beautiful story about not letting go of those moments. To take every moment you have with someone and don't take it for granted because you never know when someone will go back to the stars," PHS Theatre Director Joe Sendeck said.

Not only did the entire cast win, but Senior Henry Corbitt won an award for Best Performer and Shrimpy Leary received an All-Star Cast award.

"We always feel like we're a very tight ensemble. And the show is everybody pulling their weight and so even when someone gets those individual acknowledgements you could hear the kids scream and yell because they were so proud of their friends," Sendeck said.

Leary and Corbitt both say they are excited for the cast to move on to the next round of competition on Kentucky where they will compete against schools from across the country.

Leary says she loves getting to be someone else on stage.

"I like the idea of getting to be a new character every time I step on stage and just really feel what the character is feeling and do what the character is doing," she said.

The students will be debuting the show for the entire Perry community on October 21 and 22.

Corbitt says he's excited for all of Perry to see the show, and that a public performance will be much easier than competition.

"There's no worry about what will these three people think of this show, I just get to do what I love and do it in front of the people that I love," he said.

The show at the Perry High School Theatre Department starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $5. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Students at Houston County High also won best play at a different theatre competition.

Congrats to all these talented students!