Pipe burst at Bleckley County Primary School floods 60% of school, causes $1 million in damages

A teacher showed up to the school in mid-June only to find 60% of the school flooded, according to the Bleckley County School District.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A broken pipe caused about $1 million in damage at a brand new elementary school in Bleckley County, according to the Bleckley County School District.

We previously told you about a $28 million renovation package back in 2021 that included upgrades to their athletic facilities and construction of the new Bleckley County Primary School.

Now, the elementary school accepted its first year of students back in Fall 2022, but this summer, the maintenance team received an unwelcome surprise: a massive flood.

The flooding started last month on June 17, and it took two days for a teacher to discover the damage, according to Stanley Thompson, the district's director of transportation and operations

When they arrived, around 60 percent of the school had been flooded.

The district has hired a contractor, JCI Construction, to help clean up and make repairs, Thompson said.

Despite the damage, taxpayers are likely not directly hit by the cost of repairs. The district's insurance will pay the bill, Thompson said.

While the district is still working on some "light" construction, the district is fully expecting to get the school into shape for the start of the school year on Aug. 4, Thompson said.

On top of the new primary school, the $28 million renovation and construction project back in 2021 also included renovations to their "Royals Stadium."