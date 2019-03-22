MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Mary Persons High School students learn outside of the classroom as they simulate real-life scenarios as first responders.

Even though it's just a drill, Battalion Chief Jason Lotts from Monroe County Emergency Services says the more real it seems, the better.

"Basically, it's basic and advanced first aid skills so when these kids get through with the class, they're certified as an EMR. They're trained to stay calm during emergency situations and how to react using specialized equipment we show them," Lotts said.



An EMR is an an Emergency Medical Responder. There are two required science classes students must take before they can even get into this class.

Senior Savannah Martin likes the hands-on part.

"We did CPR on a patient, we relocated them, we got them out of a vehicle. We stabilized their spine so we didn't cause further damage," Martin said.

They use stretchers, mannequins and fake blood to make it as real as possible. Monroe County Emergency Services donated some of the equipment.

Nakayla Jackson says it helps them learn better.

"It makes you way more prepared than just not having the best material, but we have some of the best equipment," she said.



This is Lott's third year as a volunteer teacher for the class. He's glad these students are getting trained at an early age.



"At this age, lot of times they're still trying to decide what they actually want to do. This kind of gives them a good career pathway to get onto and give them some experience," Lotts said.



Students will take the test to become a certified EMR at the beginning of May.

Lotts says having an Emergency Medical Responder certification puts students ahead of the game if they decide to become a licensed EMT or pursue a nursing degree.

