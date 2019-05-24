DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — North Dodge Elementary's music teacher, Jonathan Dean, has only been on the job for three years, and the choir and Beta Club have already had major success. That makes them our School of the Week!

Dean not only instructs the North Dodge Elementary Choir, he also writes their songs.

"I love singing, and I love Mr. Dean, and he writes some amazing songs," fifth grader Amarianna Harrell said.

"If the kids enjoy the music, they're going to perform the music better, and they're going to take more ownership of the music," Dean said. "So whenever I can write a song that has to do with the school, it kind of makes the song more personal for the kids."

With Dean's original song, named 'Everyday, I Got Beta on My Mind,' the Beta Club placed third at last year's state Songfest competition in Savannah.

"We were pretty much all jumping up and screaming that we placed third at state," fifth grader Rachel Hawkins said.

They went on to nationals and finished fourth out of 18 teams in Savannah. This year, they placed second at state, but can't afford to return to the national competition.

"We found out we were going to nationals again, everybody was very excited, and then once we got word that we weren't able to go, you could tell that it kind of broke some of the kids' heart," Dean said.

One of those kids was Hawkins.

"I want to go so much that I'd give up my little brother," she said.

Dean says it would have been a good experience for the students.

"You know a lot of the kids haven't been outside of Georgia, so for them to have the opportunity to go way out to Oklahoma City and compete, even if we didn't win, just the overall trip would be very beneficial for them," Dean said.

He's optimistic their hard work will give them another shot next year.

"Just really looking forward to next year, working hard to try to go back to state and win first place, and hopefully get another nationals invitation," Dean said.

To get to Oklahoma City this year, they'd need to raise at least $9,000 for a charter bus and hotel accommodations.

They say any donations they get this year would go towards a possible trip next year.

If you'd like to donate, you can call the school at 478-374-6690.

