MACON, Ga. — St. Joseph's Catholic School wants all of their students to be successful whether that be in math and science or wood work and fishing, which is why their Enrichment Clusters makes them our School of the Week.

One group of 5th and 6th graders chose to have a more relaxing Thursday morning with their yoga enrichment cluster.



Taft Daniel and his classmate Phoenix James chose to work on their acting skills. "Every Thursday morning we go into our cluster room which mine is acting as you can see, and we just do whatever you're in. If you're acting, you act out a play. If you're in photography you take pictures," Daniel said.

"You're categorized into something that everyone likes, everyone likes something that's related to the same thing," James said.

Teachers Heather Knowles and Connie Wyzalek learned about enrichment clusters at a conference in Connecticut.

"This was a way not only to meet the needs of your academically talented and gifted students, but the gifts and talents of all students," Knowles said.

Fifth and 6th grade students pick their favorite out of seven activities, and they do them every Thursday morning for about an hour.



"We have a yoga cluster, guitar cluster, acting cluster, photography, we have woodworking, one called all about you, and we also have a fishing cluster," Knowles said.

"Everybody looks forward to Thursday especially because everybody wants to be here it's really fun," Daniel said.



"I think it's an amazing opportunity that we get to do this because this is our first year doing this so it's just really amazing," James said.



Knowles says they're opening the program to fourth graders next year