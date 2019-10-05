MACON, Ga. — Tattnall Square Academy's math team was determined to win the division 1A State Championship title this year, making them our School of the Week!

Math Team Coach Carolyn Smothers reads out problems that could make your brain hurt, but for the students, it fuels their passion.

"We have 1/5 of our school that are actively on the math team," she said.

"I've been on the math team for six years and it's been a wonderful experience," senior co-captain Beijun Desai said. He's one of nine seniors on the varsity math team.

The morning of the State Championship meet, they had just returned from a senior class trip to Universal Studios.

"It was pretty interesting, we were all tired, but it was our last math meet so we were ready to compete," he said.

For the past five years, they finished as first-runner up. This year, they put in extra work, hoping it would all add up to a championship.

"We probably did about three previous tests, the whole month of April was pretty much preparing for this, so it was great seeing all of our hard work pay off," senior Kelly Collins said.

After about an hour and half of testing, they had the highest cumulative score, making them state champions.

"We all had our jaws dropped. It was just an amazing experience," sophomore Pathik Desai said.

"I've been going to the state meet since I was a freshman and we've never quite come on top until this year, so it was awesome to have everything wrap up and be first place my senior year," senior captain Colleen Molton said.

"I have special years every year, but this one is pretty special, these nine seniors that I have have been with me for six years so we're very close and I love them and hopefully they love me," Smothers said.

"Going on math meets every year, spending time with my friends, spending time with Mrs. Smothers, it was like the best experience I could ever have and I will truly miss it," Beijun Desai said.

Tattnall's math team won state three times before in the Georgia Independent School Association. This is their first win in the Georgia High School Association, which includes both private and public schools.

