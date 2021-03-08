'They follow in my footstep': Family continues 3 generations of bus drivers at Jones County Schools

Jones County schools start back up Wednesday, and for three women in one family, that means it's time to hit the road

"All of them, they follow in my footstep," said Willie Greene. She has been driving a school bus for over 35 years.

Greene continues, "I like it for a challenge to drive something big. I was brought up, I learned to drive on a farm tractor. My daddy taught me that, and he always taught me to not be afraid -- anything you want to do, you can do it."

Loretta Hurt, who is Greene's daughter, said that becoming a bus driver was an easy decision.

"I like the excitement of meeting the new children. I wanted to be a bus driver after the years riding with my mother, seeing how the things went on the school bus," said Hurt.

Sharon Pitts, Greene's granddaughter, said she views the kids like family.

"It's always them babies. If you miss a day and come back, they'll hug you and be like, 'Where you been? We missed you.' That makes you feel good, knowing that I am getting the kids safe and parents don't have to worry about me getting the kids home safe and to school safely," said Pitts.

Pitts has a 10-year-old daughter of her own. When asked about the daughter wanting to be a bus driver, she said, "Uh, not right now. She said, 'Mommy, your job is real hard. How do you deal with them kids?' I said, 'Set your rules, stay by your rules as my mama and grandmama have told me, and it will fall right,'" said Pitts.