Twiggs County Public Schools closed for broken water main

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Twiggs County Public Schools are closed on Friday, October 6 because of a broken water main in Jeffersonville.
The school closure impacts Jeffersonville Elementary School, Twiggs County Middle School, Twiggs County High School and the Twiggs County Board of Education.
Extracurricular activity advisors and coaches will be reaching out directly to parents and students with plans for any scheduled games or other activities.
The FACEtime Friday Event at Stone Creek Baptist Church will still go on as planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.