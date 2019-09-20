JEFFERSON, Ga. — A second grade student came to school with a steak knife and a list of names, officials acknowledged Friday, in an incident they said stemmed from a game of "cops and robbers" the day before.

The incident, which happened on Thursday, was confirmed by Jefferson City Schools Superintendent Dr. John Jackson.

Jackson said students noticed a steak knife in the student's book bag and told the front office. Administrators took the bag, found the knife and called police.

School officials stressed the list of names was not a target list, but rather related to the game that was played a day earlier.

Jackson said the game of "cops and robbers" became contentious, verbally, as the student who brought the knife a day later tried to make arrests. Teachers broke it up before it escalated physically, and believed the matter was settled.

The student then arrived on Thursday with the knife and a list of names of the students that were supposed to be "arrested," Jackson said.

That student, who has been at the school since at least kindergarten and who did not have a disciplinary record, was suspended until next week.

Jackson said school administration did not notify parents of the incident, calling it an isolated situation.

