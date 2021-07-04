In order for homeschoolers to participate in public school activities, the child will have to take one course at that school.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia General Assembly this year passed a bill to give homeschooled students the chance to take part in public school extracurricular activities.

Ladonna Allen has a fifth-, ninth-, and an 11th-grader. All of her children are homeschooled.

Allen says, outside of home school, her children have participated in PE through the community recreational center, martial arts, soccer classes, and art classes.

"I know that when my oldest son was 5 or 6 years old, and I was looking into activities for him, I did explore the idea of, 'Could we be involved with activities in the public schools?'" Allen said.

Her oldest child is now 16 and could get that opportunity, thanks to Senate Bill 42.

This bill would allow students who are homeschooled to participate in sports and extracurricular activities at their neighboring public schools..

"I think anytime we can bridge a gap between our community, it's a good thing," Allen said.

Chalis Montgomery also homeschools her daughter.

Montgomery says that she believes this bill will allow more opportunities for homeschoolers.

"They still very much need that social interaction with same-aged peers, and need to be able to build those same-aged relationships," Montgomery said.

Montgomery says she does plan on allowing her child to participate in public school activities if this bill is approved by the governor.

"I'm also looking forward to volunteering at my local public schools, so if my daughter is hanging out doing stuff after school, then I've got time to contribute back to the school environment as well," Montgomery said.

Susan Mullens has concerns.

"I'm not sure if this will benefit the homeschool community or if this is going to cause a disruption in the homeschool community," Mullens said.

Mullens has 13 years of homeschooling experience and she says that homeschoolers already have the option to participate in sports and other activities within the community.

"It would be interesting if instead of trying to use our tax dollars to fund the public school system, they used our tax dollars to fund the mothers and fathers that have been working hard to fund homeschool for their kids," Mullens said.