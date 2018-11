HOUSTON - A local mom whose law school graduation photos went viral is now one step closer to practicing law.

Ieshia Champs posted this week on Facebook that she passed the bar exam.

Related: Mom is inspiring others with her law school graduation pic

The single mom went viral in April for the photos featuring her five biggest supporters – her kids – celebrating her graduation milestone.

Champs posted, “God you did it…Ieshia Champs Esquire.”

Congratulations, Ieshia!

© 2018 KHOU