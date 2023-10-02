'It helps build up those skills': Sister Kate McFall teaches sign language to kindergartners

Sister Kate is the only teacher at the school that teaches sign language.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Sister Kate McFall at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church has always known she was meant to be a teacher.

Now, she is using her skills from her babysitting days to teach her kindergarten class a new language.

"In high school, I did a lot of babysitting for special education students and families. And so, I learned some sign language there," McFall said.

When McFall started teaching virtually, she saw a music teacher use basic sign letters for their students. His multi-sensory education came in handy for students.

She found that introducing new sounds and letters was the best way to communicate with students.

She says this is another way to build students' communication skills at a young age.

"From the very first day of school now, I incorporate sign language into learning of letters and sounds. As well as sign language for classroom communication so that if a kid needs a pencil or to go to the bathroom, or if I need them to remind them of something when we're at church or on the carpet, I can do it in sign language," McFall said.

Sister McFall is the only teacher that teaches sign language at the school.

From their ABC's to asking for a tissue, the kindergarteners are learning new words each day.

Even outside of school, sister McFall uses sign language herself.

"In airports, or when doing volunteer work, or even just out and about. I will usually greet them in sign language," McFall said.

According to Lead with Languages, learning a second language improves a child's reading, writing, and math skills. They even score higher on standardized tests.

Sister McFall says teaching them sign language now helps them improve early on those skills.