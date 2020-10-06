MACON, Ga. — School is out for the summer but that doesn't mean teachers expect their students to stop learning.

That's why Southfield Elementary School is handing out summer reading backpacks to all of their students.

The backpacks include workbooks and journals to keep students mentally prepared as they move up to the next grade in the new school year.

"It's important that students have these resources to continue to allow them to build those comprehension skills," says Southfield principal Janice Sharpe. "We know that they'll continue to grow as they become fluent in reading."

Sharpe adds that the school wanted to make sure students hadn't missed anything during the transition to e-learning during the pandemic.

The school has 500 backpacks for all of its students and will continue handing them out Thursday from 9-12 pm.

Passing out bookbags has also given Sharpe a chance to check in on all of her students.

"To give them encouraging words and encouraging advice and tell them to read and that I need them to continue to be leaders," says Sharpe. "We know that our readers are leaders and we want them to come back ready for the school year."

In addition to the backpack giveaway exclusively for Southfield students, the elementary school provides free lunches to any Bibb County student on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.

Those lunch giveaways run from 11-1 p.m.

You can find Southfield Elementary School at 4375 Bloomfield Drive in Macon.

