'Helping people get better opportunities': Sparta councilman looks to give full tuition college scholarships

Councilman Prince Rav Yisrael wants recent high school graduates to apply.

SPARTA, Ga. — A scholarship opportunity for Hancock County High School graduates is open and Sparta councilman Prince Rav Yisrael encourages them to apply.

It's a full tuition scholarship to Ashworth College in Atlanta. Students in the graduating class of 2020 and up can go there with the help of Yisrael.

Yisrael understands that his current income is directly correlated to his education. Growing up in a non-affluent family, Yisrael understands how important education is. He says a college education can be expensive but doesn't want a graduate's finances to hinder their education.

His son Khai graduated high school early and recently completed his Associate's degree in General Business from Ashworth College.

One of the best things about the college, the councilman says, is that you can complete it online. For recent graduates who don't have internet service at home, the local library in Sparta has computers and Wi-Fi available so students can complete their classes. Khai says the scholarship will help others in Hancock County have a better future.

"You're helping people get better opportunities. With a college degree, it opens a lot of doors to people, you're more likely to get the job you want, get under the people you want to be under so you can learn the things you want to do," Khai says.

With Khai's degree, he now helps manage the family business, 'Prince's Burgers, Wings and Pizza" and hopes to own and manage his own business one day.