Speed cameras are coming back as Bibb County Schools roll back into session

The cameras only actively enforce the speed limits on school days when classes are in session.

MACON, Ga. — Starting in fall of 2022, Macon-Bibb County began using speed cameras to catch motorists going too fast in the county's school zones.

With school out of session, these cameras have gone on their own summer vacation.

But now, with the Bibb County School District starting back up on Aug. 1, the county says automatic traffic cameras will start fully enforcing speed limits at their schools.

"We definitely saw a reduction in speed around schools last year, whether there were cameras at the school or not," Mayor Lester Miller said in a news release, "and we are looking to add them to even more schools this year."

According to the release from Macon-Bibb County, the cameras only actively enforce the speed limits on school days when classes are in session. They start ticketing an hour before the school day starts, and they end one hour after the school dismisses for the day.

While the tickets have caught the ire of some drivers, the county is defending the cameras and highlighting the impact they have on driving speeds and student safety.

“With the camera enforcement, we are able to begin changing people’s behavior, improve everyone’s safety in these areas, and allow our deputies to focus on other issues,” Miller said. “Driving slower around school is so important and can save lives, and that’s why we’re making sure people obey the speed limit.”

Not all schools have cameras, but the mayor is looking to add more speed cameras across the county.

Currently, there are speed cameras at Northeast High and Appling Middle, Rutland Middle and High, Weaver Middle, Westside High, Ballard Hudson Middle, Ingram-Pye Elementary and Southwest High, the county said in their press release.

Some other private and charter schools — who also have school zone speed limits — have agreed to let the county enforce speed limits with the cameras.

The county says that the cameras are set to be up and running in the next 90 days, but the enforcement for those zones will only begin when all the lighting and signage is installed.