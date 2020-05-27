MACON, Ga. — Schools across Central Georgia are keeping the party going for the Class of 2020 and Springdale Elementary is no different.

The school held a special celebration for fifth-grade students moving on to middle school this year.

Normally, Springdale students get to walk the halls and say goodbye to all of their teachers in person. This year, they cannot because of the pandemic.

"They get to go see their classmates and friends and just celebrate together," says 5th grade teacher Katie Lambert. "They didn't get to do any of that and this is just a small way to let them feel special and important."

For the celebration, Springdale teachers came out to wave signs and cheer on their students for making it through the year.

Lambert says that the moment is especially meaningful for students who have gone to Springdale since kindergarten.

"It's a special time, the month of May in particular, with our fifth-graders because some of them have been with us for such a long time," says Lambert.

As they drove by, students received medals, gift bags, and their school yearbook.

Springdale students and teachers also celebrated having the most millionaire readers out of the entire school district.

At the end of this school year, Springdale Elementary School is sending 89 students on to middle school.

