St. Josephs Catholic School celebrates 150 years of education

MACON, Ga. — Macon's own St. Joseph's Catholic School has been educating students since 1872. The students, faculty, staff and families apart of the school are celebrating 150 years.

"For us this anniversary is about tradition, faith in education and the promise that education brings to our young people," principal Amanda Rogers said.

A promise in education that sits on high street in Macon.

"They began it in the basement of the church and it began as 4th street school. Then, they moved over to the Crutchfield house then eventually we got this school," Rogers said.

Tina McGoldrick went St. Joseph's school, now she's a teacher at the school. She says it's gone though a lot of changes including the class sizes.

"We have really changed a lot. The class sizes were huge then, but today children really need smaller classes so our class sizes are smaller now so they can get all the attention that they need," she said.

The school hopes for more years to come.

"Oh I think we'll be here for 150 more for sure," McGoldrick said.

They have 192 students and when principal Amanda Rogers got there 2 years ago they were at 154 students.

The school goes from pre-k-2 all the way to 6th grade.