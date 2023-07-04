School of the Week: St. Peter Claver Catholic School is getting these students ready for life

Kids at St. Peter Claver Catholic School are learning budgeting, spending, and saving habits.

MACON, Ga. — Kids at St.Peter Claver Catholic School are learning good budgeting, spending, and saving habits, all skills that will help them grow up and be independent adults.

"Things like food and clothes, I didn't realize how much it could really cost," says student Zariah Felder.

Felder is sharpening a lot more than her math skills in 8th grade. Instead, she's learning how to conquer the game of life.

"I thought everything was going to be easy, and I could get everything I wanted. Right now, it's not looking like that, and it's difficult to deal with," says Felder.

Celestine Jones-Thomas lets her students pick a career, but they'll get the lowest pay for that job.

"When they leave school, they won't get the highest paying job," says Thomas.

The life lessons don't stop there.

"They have to take out all of the taxes. The social security income tax or state tax," says Jones.

Students also have to work through paying for housing, insurance, food, and everything life throws at us. Oh yeah, everything.

"Are they getting spousal support? If that spouse works or if that spouse doesn't work," says Jones."Our children are growing up, and they don't know how to spend money. They think money grows on trees. So this is a lesson to teach them. It doesn't work when a parent says I don't have any money. It simply means I don't have any free money,"

It is something that her students are thankful for and know it will have them ahead of the curve going forward.

"In the future, I would be more prepared than I would've been if we didn't do this project," says Felder.

The teacher in this story, Celestine Jones-Thomas, has been teaching for over 35 years. This is her last year teaching.