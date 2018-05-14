ATLANTA -- Its graduation season across the country. Most high school seniors have already decided what university they will attend in the fall.

For those who haven't, an analysis that ranks the best colleges in the state may help narrow down the search.

Schools.com is known for providing information about higher education topics and trends. In one of its newest analyses, they examined the schools based on 13 different criteria. The information was gathered from resources provided by the U.S. Department of Education, the National Center for Education Statistics.

The methodology to come up with the list examined tuition fees, costs of books and supplies, the net price for low-income students receiving grants and scholarships, retention rations, and other data.

Here is the list of the top 10 colleges in the Peach State, according to Schools.com.

10. University of West Georgia

UWG is the state's 6th largest public university. It has more than 11,100 undergraduate students with an admission rate of 59 percent. The university offers 25 online programs and about 50 percent of the students are enrolled in classes online. The tuition is listed as $6,143. The undergraduate application fee is $40.

The school has campuses in Newnan and Carrollton.

9. Valdosta State University

VSU offers in-state tuition to residents of Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee. It costs $6,297 to attend. The public has about 8,870 undergraduate students. The admission rate is listed at 65 percent. The school offers more than a dozen online programs. About 45 percent of students are enrolled in online classes.

The school is located in Valdosta near the Florida state line.

8. Brenau University

Brenau offers about three dozen online programs. About 60 percent of its students take classes online. More than 1,600 undergraduates are enrolled at the private school. The tuition is $27,152. The school has a 36 percent admission rate.

Brenau's main campus is located in Gainesville.

7. Emory University

More than 6,800 undergraduate students attend Emory. The application fee is $75. To attend, tuition is listed at $47,954. The private school has an admission rate of 25 percent. About 2 percent of students are enrolled in online classes.

Emory is located in Atlanta.

6. Mercer University

Mercer has about 4,700 undergraduates. The private institution costs $35,130 to attend. The admission fee is listed as $50. Twelve programs are offered online and about 18 percent of students are enrolled in online classes. Schools.com lists the admission rate at 69 percent.

The tree campus locations are Macon, Atlanta, and Savannah.

5. University of North Georgia

To apply at UNG, it will cost $30. The admission rate is at 75 percent. The school has more than 17,700 undergraduates. About 19 percent of the students enroll in online classes. The university has seven different programs that they offer online. The in-state tuition costs $4,397.

UNG has campuses in Blue Ridge, Cumming, Dahlonega, Gainesville, and Oconee.

4. Georgia Southern University

The application fee at Georgia Southern University is $30. It has a catalog of 27 online programs that students can choose from to study. Schools.com lists the admission rate at 65 percent. The tuition for in-state students is $6,273. More than 18,000 undergraduate students are enrolled.

The main campus is in Statesboro. There is also an Armstrong campus in Savannah and a Liberty campus in Hinesville.

3. Georgia College and State University

Georgia College and State University has an 85 percent admission rate. To attend, it costs $9,202. About 6,000 undergraduate students are enrolled. The application for admission costs $40.

The public institution is located in Milledgeville.

2. Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus

To apply at Georgia Institute of Technology, it will cost you about $75. Nearly 15,500 undergraduates attend the school. The college offers nine online programs. It has a 26 percent admission rate. The tuition is listed at $12,212.

1. University of Georgia

Schools.com says UGA has nearly 28,000 undergraduate students enrolled with 54 percent admission rate. The application fee is $60. The public university has a student to faculty ratio of 18. More than 20 programs are offered online. The in-state tuition and fees are listed at $11,634.

Outside of the Athens main campus, there are four extended locations in other parts of the state.

Get more information about the list here.

