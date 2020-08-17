Susie Dasher Elementary uses state grant to buy 15 Chromebooks

The new devices will help track their hybrid-learning students' progress. Parents will also be able to check them out to use for resume building or job fairs.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Susie Dasher 4th grade teacher Chris Lewis is grateful for the new Chromebooks.

"The world is moving towards more technology centered, so we would not be serving our children and our parents if we did not expose them to that technology they're going to need to succeed," Lewis said.

Second grade teacher Lakeisha O'Neal says it's necessary for their science, technology, engineering, arts and math opportunities.

"We're a STEAM School and technology is at the forefront right now in these trying times, so to know that these students will have the Chromebooks and the technology they need is very exciting," O'Neal said.

STEAM coordinator Marshell Kinnel applied for the $5,000 state grant to buy 15 Chromebooks to help the students doing both in-person and at home learning.

"Those hybrid learners will also receive, when they're in the school building, they will also receive intensive, data-driven interventions that will help them with closing the gaps," Kinnel said.

They'll use programs that will help track hybrid learning students' math and literacy skills. The computers are also available to parents who can check them out if they need to use them for resume building or job fairs.

"Anytime that you can include your parents, your stakeholders and have them participate actively with a functioning school system it is a great asset for everybody," O'Neal said.

"We're excited about that too, to be able to offer that to the community because we know that when there's a stable family that actually impacts the education of the students also," Kinnel said.