Tattnall Square Academy hosts 'Spotlight on the Arts' to show off students' work

Preschool through 12th grade fine arts students showed their talents at the Macon private school's annual art show.

MACON, Ga. — The Tattnall Square Academy hallways are filled with students' artwork for their annual Spotlight on the Arts Event.

Senior Tyrone Person was happy to show off his skills as a first year art student.

"I like my Tupac drawing because he's like my favorite rapper and he's like a role model. I like the Fort Hawkins drawing because I drive past it everyday before I go home and it's like a monument in East Macon," he said.

Many of the paintings may look familiar as Ellie Dukes explains where the inspiration for one of hers came from.

"This is St. Joseph's Catholic Church downtown. We were doing an 'I heart Macon' unit, we love Macon unit and that building has just always been so pretty to me," Dukes said.

Students from preschool through 12th grade showcased their work. 4th grade students, Cannen Tucker and Maggie Hankinson, drew foxes for their art display which helped with their technique.

"I learned how to blend colors and make ombres," Hankinson said.

"I learned not to draw as dark as you think you should draw because if you mess up then you're going to have to erase it," Tucker said.

Lower and Upper School art teachers Will Washburn and Elizabeth Hilliard explain why their annual Spotlight on the Arts event is important for their department.

"It's an arts showcase of visual art and performing art from K-3 all the way through 12th grade. So, we have a visual art display with pretty much all of our students and then we have performances from our band and our lower school chorus throughout the evening as well," Washburn said.

"In a Middle Georgia society, where we're focused on athletics and things like that, for them to see that even some of our top athletes and non-athletes alike can find unity in art and expressing themselves in their unique ways," Hilliard said.