Teacher turns to TikTok to offset back to school costs

Ashley Darringer has spent more than $100 on supplies and says any bit of help goes a long way.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Ashley Darringer joined TikTok for fun and creative purposes. Over time she grew a following of more than 20,000 people on her account where she now lists her "Teacher wish list" in her bio.

"I've already spent over a hundred dollars on supplies myself, it would be so great if people could help supplement," Darringer said.

The newly hired teacher is planning to teach 1st graders in Pinellas County and quickly realized the rising cost of supplies as a result of the pandemic.

"Especially with this pandemic the schools don't want kids using the same supplies, so we have to double up on everything ultimately," she said.

Darringer just recently shared a video updating her followers on her new teaching job and the need of financial support.

"I love teaching so much and I already love the kids and I know they need the supplies and this was the most creative way I could come up with, how else would we get them," she explained.

She hopes that by sharing her "wish list" on social media people in a position to help can do so.

"I'm hopeful that people can help even if its just pencils, notebooks, or anything on the list, I'm like grateful for anything," Darringer said.

