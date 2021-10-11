My Teacher is Tops: Teresa Little at Burdell-Hunt Elementary

Little has been teaching for almost 20 years and says she enjoys making an impact on her students' lives

MACON, Ga. — At Burdell-Hunt Magnet Elementary School, students focus on communicative arts -- including multimedia, writing and Spanish.

But one fifth grade teacher also keeps her students focused on a positive outlook.

Teresa Little says teaching found her during her time at Fort Valley State and she's loved it ever since. She's been teaching for almost 20 years and she even taught the parents of many of the students that are in her classroom now.

Little says being able to make a difference in each kid's life gives her a great feeling.

"I think teaching, that's what it's all about," Little said. "Making an impact, sowing those seeds, those things that we have learned as adults over the years and giving that to our students so that they can be well equipped to serve the purpose that they have in life."

Student Zora Eason said in her nomination letter that Little always has a smile for her students.

"Mrs. Little has been teaching for 20 years," said Eason. "She always tells us never to give up on our hopes and dreams."

Congratulations to Mrs. Little!

