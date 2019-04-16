ATHENS, Ga. — The University System of Georgia has approved an increase in tuition costs across the board at state colleges and universities.

The Board of Regents approved a system-wide increase of 2.5 percent, which it said translates to between $35 to $125 per semester for full-time, in-state undergraduate tuition. The amount depends on the institution.

“Limiting tuition increases to 2.5 percent will help enable institutions to balance the critical needs of affordability and quality for students and families,” said Chancellor Steve Wrigley.

Wrigley added that the university system will continue working on systemwide initiatives to ensure on-time college completion, an increase in free textbooks and a reduction in student borrowing.

RELATED:

The university system is also allowing 11 of its 26 institutions to implement limited fee increases for the upcoming academic year -- between $4 and $50 per semester for full-time, in-state undergraduate students.

In its statement, the university system touted the affordability of Georgia colleges and universities.

“USG continues to offer some of the lowest tuition rates among peer state public higher education systems,” said Interim Executive Vice Chancellor for Fiscal Affairs Tracey Cook. “Out of the 16 states that make up the Southern Regional Education Board, USG ranks fourth-lowest in tuition and fees for four-year institutions, down from sixth-lowest last year.”

Officials also said that the Board of Regents didn't raise the tuition rates in 2016 or 2018 and has held to an average increase of 1.7 percent annually over 5 years.

RELATED: