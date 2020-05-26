TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Twiggs County community is honoring high school graduates despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deena Moye is a teacher at Twiggs Academy and said graduation looked different for students during this time.

"I think they are just sad that they missing out on prom and an actual graduation ceremony, although we will have one, it will just be later. Spring sports ended abruptly," said Moye.

She still wanted Twiggs Academy and Twiggs County High School students to be celebrated in every way.

So Moye is asking businesses and people around town to hang up bows representing each school's colors.

"I just feel like community support is important always, but especially to this class of 2020, who in my opinion have been troopers and brave through it all," said Moye.

Pictures of the class of 2020 are posted around the county, and some businesses and churches have signs congratulating the graduates.

"It makes them feel they are important, you know they are the future of our communities," said Moye.

Moye said there are nearly 10 graduates from Twiggs Academy this year. She said both schools plan to host a ceremony for graduating seniors in June.

