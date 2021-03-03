UGA to resume 'normal operations' in fall semester, including full in-person instruction

According to UGA's official press release, wider vaccine availability contributed to the decision.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia said it will resume "normal operations" during the upcoming Fall semester.

According to a UGA press release, wider vaccine availability contributed to the decision.

Full in-person learning, full capacity residence halls, full dining facilities, and "regular operations" for other campus services will make a return, the university said.

The press release also noted that "all research and public service operations" will resume as normal by the Fall term as well.

"We will continue to monitor the pandemic closely and will follow public health guidance from the University System of Georgia, the Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the release noted. "We must remain ready to pivot to social distancing—with a mix of instructional formats of in-person, hybrid, and online modes of instruction—if the situation warrants such a change."

School leaders said they still encourage students and staff to continue to wear masks, social distance, wash hands, and use sanitizer in the weeks and months to come. Faculty, staff, and students are also expected to self-monitor any COVID-19 symptoms and report positive tests via DawgCheck.

Classes will continue to be offered in face-to-face, hybrid, or online formats, the university said. The instructional formats for all classes will be published by April 5, 2021.

More in-person learning will be available for the Summer semester, as well, due to smaller sets of students and fewer classes, UGA said. However, hybrid and online formats will still be in rotation during the Summer semester. Students will know the class format by April 5, according to the press release. Face coverings and social distancing will still be required during the Summer.

"We are continuing to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC, and we will notify the UGA community should that guidance change," the university said.

Instructors will be contacted if any student reports a positive Covid-19 test on DawgCheck.