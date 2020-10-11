'Unschooling': Child-led learning model is popular during the pandemic

Some families are adopting the "unschool" education model during the pandemic, which allows students to learn on their own terms.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — We've all had to get creative in 2020.

Birthdays on Zoom, virtual weddings and online concerts. Perhaps education has been the most complicated task to mold into our pandemic proof standards.

While millions of students attend online classes and millions of others mask up and get back to the classroom, there are some leaving traditional schooling altogether.

The "unschooling" philosophy is starting to pick up steam. It's an informal learning model under the homeschooling umbrella that allows children to learn, explore and discover at their own pace and on their own terms.

"School shouldn’t feel like a task or a job. It should feel like something that’s enjoyable. It should be something that’s fun, something that’s really going to help with your future," said Tara Sanford, owner of Love Learning Tutoring in Pinellas Park.

Sanford and her husband Will have witnessed an increased interest in unschooling since the pandemic hit as parents start to discover new education options.

"Number one, you don’t force anything on the child that they don’t want to learn and number two, you give the child ample opportunity to experience many, many different things so then the child can, throughout the years, decide what they want to focus on," Will Sanford said.

The Sanfords also notice some parents go the "unschool" route for a set time with the goal of eventually getting back into the traditional classroom. They call that "deschooling" -- or taking a break from formal learning without totally cutting off curriculum altogether.

Nicole Aleskas has been an "unschool mom" from the start. She says her 7-year-old son Rowan thrives by being free to choose his own interests and learn at his own pace.

"We spend quite a bit of time outside. He’s a nature lover through and through," Aleskas said.

Aleskas admits sometimes she'll catch herself worrying whether Rowan had enough science and math on a given week, but ultimately knows that's just the long-standing mindset of how schooling should look influencing her.

"Schooling or learning can happen at any moment," said Aleskas, who's noticed the unschooling trend picking up steam on various message boards and Facebook groups.

As tutors, the Sanfords try and fill in the gaps for families based on their own personal goals.

"Don’t discount playing video games, don’t discount watching TV, don’t discount being on their phone doing TikTok, don’t discount going out and camping; the child will learn things you might not even realize," Will Sanford said.

