Videos circulated around social media showing a man walking around with what appeared to be a large rifle. Police later clarified it was not a real gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) clarified on Twitter Thursday that the gun a suspicious person was carrying while walking around West Campus on Wednesday was actually a toy.

On Wednesday, April 19, a man was seen carrying what appeared to be a large rifle in the West Campus area. Several videos posted to Twitter and Reddit showed the man walking around with the apparent weapon.

During this incident, a pizza restaurant in the area, Pizza Press, went under a brief lockdown as a precaution.

By San Pedro pic.twitter.com/Xa1L0vTrJb — America’s Sweetheart, Cameron Rudin (@CamRudWaffle) April 20, 2023

UTPD tweeted Wednesday evening that officers searched the area of the 2800 block of San Gabriel Street for the person. Students stated on social media that the person was seen on San Pedro Street – one street over from San Gabriel – but UTPD later clarified to KVUE that officers did search beyond just the area of the 2800 block of San Gabriel.

The initial report of the suspicious person was made at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. The tweet from UTPD was sent at 7:44 p.m.

On Thursday, April 20, UTPD tweeted that an officer who was conducting a bicycle patrol in West Campus was able to identify the person who was walking around the area on Wednesday. During the patrol, the officer recovered a toy gun from the person that matched the gun seen in the video that was circulating around Twitter and Reddit.

The update clarifying that the gun was a toy and that there was no "clear criminal offense" was not tweeted until 11:47 a.m. on Thursday. UTPD said that no arrest will be made due to the nature of the incident and because there "was not a threat."

🚨UPDATE to Off-Campus Suspicious Person Incident



Earlier today, a UTPD officer conducting bicycle patrol in the West Campus area, was able to positively identify the subject and recovered a plastic toy rifle that matched the video and — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) April 20, 2023

UTPD said that as the department became aware of the situation, it made the "decision to push out accurate information via social media and our website." The department further stated that if any action is required or if there is an immediate threat to the public, information would be sent out to students and faculty through the emergency text messaging system.