Vineville Academy of the Arts encourages its students as they return to school

Teachers and other staff are prioritizing students' personal needs in their instruction.

MACON, Ga. — Vineville Academy of the Arts welcomed its students back to school and is ready for a year of improvement.

Principal Kristy Graham said some of her goals for the new year include improving reading comprehension and math skills.

As the elementary school enters the new year, Graham is looking forward to strengthening curriculum.

She said the teachers use personalized assessments to understand a student's strengths and areas they need to improve on. Through this approach, the students' individual needs are met.

"If you're an auditory learner, if you're a visual learner, if you're a hands on learner, we're gonna have those options so that your child can learn the standards that they need to learn," Graham said.

Each classroom has a teacher and paraprofessional who see the specific areas students need to grow in to optimize the personalized learning approach for every student.

Tyler Burns, a social studies and science teacher, aims to challenge her students by incorporating critical thinking in her lessons.

She wants her students to put forth their best effort in all their activities.

"We're gonna work hard each day, work hard, play hard" Burns said. "During interventions, I'm going to meet with those students who are struggling and making sure that they're reaching their milestones and ensure that they're on the road to mastery."

Graham is happy milestones scores have increased. She said she believes they will continue to go up as the school approaches this upcoming school year.

However, she said it is important for parents, teachers, and students to remember these scores are not the only way their success is measured.

"First off, I want my parents, teachers and children to remember it's just a score," Graham said. "Yes we're glad they're going up, we're very excited about that."