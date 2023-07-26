'I wanted somewhere for him to go': Virtual Learning Pods opens in Perry

The Virtual Wonderland Learning Pods can serve eight students. They will be monitored as they do their work, and they have enrichment programs after school.

PERRY, Ga. — Next week, many Central Georgia students will head back to school, and some in Houston County could soon see a new school experience.

When you think of school, most people think of riding a school bus to a traditional classroom setting, but not all students can take that route.

1.7 million Georgians have resorted to virtual learning for health or social reasons.

For Andrew Bennett, entering sixth grade brought a lot of anxiety.

"I was having meltdowns, I had to be pulled out of school a few days," he said.

His family decided to pull him out of the classroom entirely and put him in virtual learning.

He's been virtual for over about a year now. He says it brought him a lot of peace.

However, his mother Sharon Bennett wanted more for him.

"I wanted somewhere for him to go, where he could have a little more structure two or three days a week and be around other children," Sharon said.

So she and a partner created this Virtual Wonderland. It has learning stations for students to complete work, comfy chairs for socializing and a variety of books

After learning, students will have enrichment programs.

"Science projects, we're gonna do some gardening, we have farm animals in the back to play with," Sharon said.

She says they have folks that are interested in teaching music and zumba classes as well.

"I think it's gonna be a great thing for a lot of people," Taytum Shepard said.

Shepard is headed to eighth grade and has done virtual learning for the last three years.

"I do enjoy being able to feel safe. If I'm not feeling well, I'll be able to take a break and do my work the next day," Shepard said.

She says having the virtual wonderland will help her social skills.

"Being able to be in an environment where I can still have that virtual option, and be able to interact with people in real life and meet more people is going to be really nice," Shepard said.

Sharon and Taytum's favorite part is the Alice in Wonderland theme. Signs are posted around the center with signs that encourage uniqueness.

"Any differences that made them a target in the public school system, will be celebrated here," Sharon said.

The Virtual Wonderland Learning Pod will open on August 1. They will have the ability to serve eight students, they hope to grow in the future.

Sharon says that anyone interested in finding out more can visit them on their website or their Facebook page.

For more information on enrollment, and pricing, you can email them at info@ourvirtualwonderland.com.