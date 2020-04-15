DUBLIN, Ga. — The school year was off to a great start for Dublin High School seniors Myra Hodge and Jalen Carter.

"I was on the homecoming court, and our football team won championships and everything, so it was going great," Hodge said.

"My senior year was going perfectly, basically before the schools closed down, and it's just taken a bad turn since the virus took over," Carter said.

COVID-19 school closings shut down their spring semester events.

"Prom, my graduation, and my banquet for football," Carter said.

"Most of all for me, I won't be able to spend the last few months with the people I grew up with, that's my biggest thing," Hodge said.

Visit Dublin Assistant Director Miriam Ponton says they created a digital yearbook to show on their Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter accounts to make sure seniors still felt important.

"Whatever they wanted to say, whether it was something they came up with on their own, or whether it was a quote that really kind of motivated them, so that they could have a little chance to have a little bit of a spotlight so people could see where they had come from and where they had been and a little piece of what they had to say," Ponton said.

Since Friday, they've posted more than 100 Laurens County seniors, including Hodge and Carter who couldn't be more grateful.

"They're making sure that we know our work up to this point hasn't gone unnoticed," Carter said.

"Visit Dublin has always tried their best to help Dublin grow, and I have no doubt that they would do what they can for us seniors to feel appreciated," Hodge said.

Laurens County seniors can still submit their pictures and quotes by sending a message to the Visit Dublin GA Facebook page.

