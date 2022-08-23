United Way aids Georgia parents with finding help with care, early childhood development skills

The First Steps and Teachers as Parents initiatives prepare children for Pre-K and Kindergarten.

MACON, Ga. — Veronica Benitez told 13WMAZ that she went through a "turbulence in life" and needed some help. She said she called United Way of Central Georgia and they took care of her and her two kids.

UWCG put Benitez in the First Steps and Parents as Teachers initiative. These are two programs that help families receive local resources for their child. They help with finding childcare, looking for a doctor, home budgeting and childhood development skills. The skills taught prepare the child for pre-k and kindergarten. Benitez says her daughter Kataleah is almost two but is able to provide her with the skills she needs to be successful early on.

"They offer me something I might need whether it's my child's development, or even their reading skills, or their growing skills. It's someone I can call and have an emotional connection with," Benitez said.

According to the National Center for Children in Poverty, 48% of children in the south live in low-income families. Studies show there is a connection between socioeconomic status and level of education. Melissa Vega is the bilingual educator for Parents as Teacher, and she says seeing children reach age related milestones is a happy occasion for everyone.

"Depending on the age, with a two year old, you want to work on motor skills, language skills, that way they can meet their milestones," Vega said.

Vega comes to Benitez home to help Kataleah with reading, learning Spanish words and counting her 1, 2, 3's. The educator says parents play a role in their child's development skills.

"To help families grow and help them with what they need for that child," Vega said.

Benitez was scared to reach out for help because of the stigma behind moms asking for help. She encourages others parents to reach out when they are in need and know help through United Way is available.

"We all need that help or that little assistance to get us on our feet," Benitez said.