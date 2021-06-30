'We all should get it': Parents, students, staff sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccine through Bibb County Schools

Carol Babcock says that 120 people signed up to get vaccinated Wednesday afternoon, and that she expects the number to rise

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools is trying to get as many students, parents and faculty members fully vaccinated before classes resume this fall.

The school district partnered with Atrium Health Navicent, and three other organizations to offer free COVID-19 vaccines, and they are giving the first set of vaccines out Wednesday afternoon.

"If you have a love for people, you want to make sure that your loved ones are vaccinated," Ronald Rodgers said.

Rodgers is doing just that, by taking his son, Ryan, to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

"It's not going to hurt at all, so I think it's going to be okay," he said.

Ryan is a 9th grader at Howard High School, who has a passion for football.

He says he's ready to get his vaccine so things can feel normal again in the classrooms, and on the field.

"It just didn't feel right. We couldn't sit next to each other, we couldn't talk to each other, like that, without having a mask on, and we could barely hear one another," Ryan said.

Bibb County Schools, Atrium Health Navicent, the Georgia Department of Health and Macon-Bibb County are doing their best to change that before students return back to school, in the Fall.

"We are going to be giving vaccines through partnerships we have formed to vaccinate children 12 and older, parents coming with them, or even teachers or even workers," Carol Babcock said.

Carol Babcock is the Director of Health Communities with Atrium Health Navicent.

Babcock says they joined this vaccine partnership to get as many people vaccinated as possible before school is back in session.

"There are a lot of different COVID variants coming out that you can read about in the news. It's just a scary time, because there's a lot of unknown," Babcock said.

Babcock says it's best to be safe, rather than sorry, something Ryan's father says he appreciates.

"I think this is great. I think it's wonderful. I think everyone should follow their lead in our surrounding counties," Ronald said.

"We all should get it, so we can all go back to normal," Ryan said.

Carol Babcock says that 120 people signed up to get vaccinated Wednesday afternoon, and that she expects the number to rise.

Vaccines will be available by appointment at the Wellness Center, Navicent Health, during three dates this summer.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 (12 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Saturday, July 24, 2021 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Saturday, August 14, 2021 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)