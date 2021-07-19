Alexander II Elementary School believes they have a solution -- one-on-one tutoring.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County Schools teachers are back in the classroom Monday. A teacher and a principal talk about what they are doing to prepare for the school year.

April Harvey, a 5th grade teacher at Alexander II Elementary, is ready to be back in person.

"Hey! It's school time, and so I think being home does set a different type of atmosphere for the students. I think them being in the building it turns on that little bubble that says, 'Hey, I'm ready to learn,'" Alexander said.

With the pandemic last year, school officials this year are trying to make sure that kids get back on track.

"I do feel like as we start this year, we are going to have to do a lot of pulling in, helping the students to grow to get to the level where they need to be to start the year, so I do feel like the students are going to come in needing a little more push and a little more help," Alexander said.

Walsetta Miller, the principal of Alexander II, says that Bibb County Schools is adding paraprofessionals who'll use personalized learning to try to meet students individual needs.

"We have multiple tiers of support in place. We are focusing on personalized learning. We have various factors that we have put in place to address learning needs, and we are hoping to make great learning gains this year," said Miller.

Harvey adds on, "One-on-one is very much needed, especially for the students coming up. I definitely would benefit from it."