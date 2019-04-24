MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp stopped in Macon Wednesday morning as he travelled around the state discussing his first 100 days in office.

He held an open table talk at Middle Georgia Regional Airport with more than two dozen Central Georgia educators to hear their thoughts and questions on initiatives.

Kemp talked about his work to increase teacher pay, increase mental health programs and security in schools, and school testing.

Educators raised several concerns, including problems in some districts with keeping teachers.

Kemp says these open discussions build a transparent relationship with school leaders.

“I feel like as long as people are having that dialogue and they know that we're listening and trying to do what we can I don't think they're expecting a miracle from us, they just want us to be at the table and try to help with the issues they’re facing every day,” said Kemp.

