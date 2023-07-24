x
It almost time to return to school. Here are the opening dates for Central Georgia

Students across Central Georgia are returning to school soon, and several counties have different opening days.

MACON, Ga. — For kids of Central Georgia, the summer is quickly coming to an end.

School is starting over the next few weeks and many districts in our area have different opening days. 

Here is a list of start dates for school districts around Central Georgia for the 2023-2024 school year:

July 31:

  • Hancock County

August 1:

  • Bibb County
  •  Monroe County
  •  Peach County
  •  Jones County
  •  Wilkinson County
  •  Washington County
  •  Macon County
  •  Dooly County

August 2

  • Houston County
  • Dodge County
  • Treutlen County
  •  Pulaski County

August 3

  • Dublin City Schools
  • Crawford County
  •  Twiggs County
  •  Wilcox County
  • Baldwin County

August 4

  • Bleckley County
  •  Wheeler County

August 7

  • Telfair County
  • Johnson County

August 8

  • Laurens County
  • Taylor County

