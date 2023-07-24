It almost time to return to school. Here are the opening dates for Central Georgia

Students across Central Georgia are returning to school soon, and several counties have different opening days.

MACON, Ga. — For kids of Central Georgia, the summer is quickly coming to an end.

School is starting over the next few weeks and many districts in our area have different opening days.

Here is a list of start dates for school districts around Central Georgia for the 2023-2024 school year:

July 31:

Hancock County

August 1:

Bibb County

Monroe County

Peach County

Jones County

Wilkinson County

Washington County

Macon County

Dooly County

August 2

Houston County

Dodge County

Treutlen County

Pulaski County

August 3

Dublin City Schools

Crawford County

Twiggs County

Wilcox County

Baldwin County

August 4

Bleckley County

Wheeler County

August 7

Telfair County

Johnson County

August 8

Laurens County

Taylor County

