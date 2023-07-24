It almost time to return to school. Here are the opening dates for Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — For kids of Central Georgia, the summer is quickly coming to an end.
School is starting over the next few weeks and many districts in our area have different opening days.
Here is a list of start dates for school districts around Central Georgia for the 2023-2024 school year:
July 31:
- Hancock County
August 1:
- Bibb County
- Monroe County
- Peach County
- Jones County
- Wilkinson County
- Washington County
- Macon County
- Dooly County
August 2
- Houston County
- Dodge County
- Treutlen County
- Pulaski County
August 3
- Dublin City Schools
- Crawford County
- Twiggs County
- Wilcox County
- Baldwin County
August 4
- Bleckley County
- Wheeler County
August 7
- Telfair County
- Johnson County
August 8
- Laurens County
- Taylor County
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
RELATED: 'There's always hope:' Toddler survives kidney transplant, months later doctors discover cancer
RELATED: 'Friends for life': Complete strangers come together to watch Taylor Swift in $40,000 suite
RELATED: FAMU bans football players from facility after release of rap video shot in team's locker room
13WMAZ+
Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.
This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.
Here is more on our 13WMAZ+ app and how you can download it today: