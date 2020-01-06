MACON, Ga. — Public colleges across the state are prepping for the fall semester.

So, what will these classes look like in the fall? This is something that the University System of Georgia and its 26 institutions are planning out.

Some USG students are eager to get back on campus.

"I'm ready for a sense of normalcy. I just really hope that people take it seriously," Amelia Clary, a University of Georgia student from Bonaire, said.

"I would feel fine returning to campus, but a lot of other people may not feel that way and we need to set up system that makes sure every student is accommodated properly," said Nathan Graham, student president of Georgia College and State University.

This week, 13WMAZ obtained a copy of a 31-page memo where USG details multiple possibilities for the fall semester.

According to that memo, there are three contingency plans.

The first is that fall classes begin with social distancing expectations. The second plan is classes are only online. The third is a mix of both -- classes would be online for a period of time, according to the memo.

Under the first plan, the memo says there will be a "gradual and staggered" return.

It also notes social distancing recommendations. For in-person classes, the memo provides recommendations like moving to larger classrooms or creating alternate schedules for students.

Clary says this is something she and her classmates would be happy to see.

"I would definitely prefer to be on campus in my classes even if we had to have bigger classes, sitting every other seat, things like that in comparison to online classes. It's just hard to learn in that environment," Clary said.

Nathan Graham says it's going to be difficult to maintain social distancing in larger classes, but he says it's possible for upper level courses.

"Our classrooms could have 15 people in it, but it could seat 40," Graham said.

However, these colleges have to have a plan for more than just classrooms.

"Residence halls, dining halls, there's a lot to consider," Clary said.

For dorms, USG says students should consider wearing face masks in shared spaces. The memo also recommends social distancing with classmates that aren't your roommate.

For dining halls, the system is asking schools to discourage large gatherings.

What happens if a student gets COVID-19?

The memo says they would have to leave campus immediately and go home. Infected students would have the options to medically withdrawal or make arrangements with faculty to finish their coursework.

The University System of Georgia, like other state departments, are expected to take a 14 percent cut for the 2021 fiscal year. USG says colleges will not need extra funds to make these changes.

MORE HEADLINES

Former Central Georgia softball champion now fights COVID-19 as a nurse

University of Georgia set to start first phase of reopening

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.