ATLANTA – While some students might view taking class notes longhand as a trip back to the dinosaur age, many educators say it’s the best way to learn.

Why?

Some college professors have banned laptops from the classroom claiming they serve as a distraction.

11Alive’s Why Guy talked to numerous educators about the benefits of using pen and paper to take notes in class vs. using a laptop computer.

Logan Fiorella, an assistant professor in the University of Georgia’s Department of Education says students taking notes longhand are more likely to select only the most important information and rephrase that material in their own words.

“Putting information in their own words helps them better integrate the material with their existing knowledge,” says Fiorella.

A 2014 study titled The Pen is Mightier than the Keyboard says students using laptops to take notes “performed worse on conceptual questions than students who took notes longhand.”

Dr. Bonnie Cohen-Greenberg of BCG Learning Specialists says commonly, students using laptops try to type everything they hear.

“These students are too busy typing notes to process and analyze the information being presented,” says Cohen-Greenberg.

Some students do benefit from computers.

“Students with fine motor challenges and students with visual/spatial issues are some of the students with special needs who can benefit from laptop usage,” says Eric Cohen-Greenberg of BCG Learning.

Most students, however, should not be surprised if they encounter a college professor who demands the dinosaur age of pen and paper.

© 2018 WXIA