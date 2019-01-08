MARIETTA, Ga. — As the debate over limiting recess across the country and state continues, one metro Atlanta school has decided to tie in physical activity and school work with an interactive playground.

At Brumby Elementary School in Cobb County, physical education classes look more like a disco party.

“It’s essentially a giant touchscreen video game – like a big iPad on the wall,” P.E. teacher Stephen Cosgrove said.

He even said the lights will coordinate with music to set a party-like atmosphere.

But it’s not all fun and games. Well, it is.

And it’s a way to get kids moving. And do math. And overall increase brain activity.

“There’s a lot of research that shows that physical activity increases the brain activity – makes better for students to learn – and gets that learning a little easier,” Cosgrove said.

The kids work together and burn off energy.

“After a minute or two of playing, these kids are winded. They’re out of breath. They’re running hard. They’re sweating,” Cosgrove said. “Which is what kids need to be doing more of.”

He added that other teachers and classes can use the technology outside of the P.E. class.

“It sets an atmosphere and its fun and exciting for the kids, too,” Cosgrove said.

Title one money and donations funded the project.

