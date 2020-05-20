MACON, Ga. — Graduation season is in full swing and despite COVID-19, Central Georgia schools are finding all new ways to celebrate their students.

For Woodfield Academy in Macon, that meant making some changes to their annual student awards ceremony.

Wednesday morning, families filled Tabernacle Baptist Church parking lot with students hanging out of windows and sunroofs to participate in the event.

Woodfield teachers had been planning the ceremony for weeks.

"We really love our students at Woodfield," says life skills teacher Carol Yelverton. "We wanted to see them and see all of their smiles and be able to talk to their parents and just really encourage them and let them know that we love them."

Staff cheered on their students for good grades and overcoming a very different year of schooling. They also received certificates for their hard work.

Because of distance learning, many students hadn't been able to see their teachers in person for months.

"We're very hands on, working in teams and partnering with students," says Yelverton. "It was difficult and challenging but our teachers really rose to the occasion."

Now that Woodfield's academic year is over, teachers like Yelverton are excited to see their students again next year.

"It was great to see them face to face but I am ready for next year. I cannot wait to get started," says Yelverton.

In addition to the awards ceremony, staff at Woodfield Academy plan to hold a graduation for their seniors as soon as it is safe to do so.

RELATED: Staying cool through the night, light rain possible

RELATED: New downtown Macon ramen bar gets ready for dine-in services

RELATED: Update: Some Central Georgia summer camps plan to open with safety precautions

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.