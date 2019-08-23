VININGS, Ga. — In a tragedy both heartbreaking and bewildering, touching prominent communities from Atlanta to New York to Boston, police said Thursday that 58-year-old Marsha Edwards is suspected of killing her adult children, 24-year-old Chris Edwards II and 20-year-old Erin Edwards, in a murder-suicide.

The children, one a media specialist for the City of Atlanta and the other a journalism student at Boston University, had worked for high-profile organizations and were seen as ambitious young professionals with bright futures.

The mother owned and operated a medical supply equipment company and had an extensive history and presence in the Atlanta medical community, as does their father, Dr. Christopher Edwards, a prominent Atlanta surgeon who sits on the boards of public institutions and elite private universities.

These are the stories of the wide-ranging impact this family made and the profound loss their family, friends and communities are feeling: