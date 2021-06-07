Metro Atlanta boy drowns while on vacation with family at Florida beach, police say

Enrique Cortez was last seen alive Monday just before noon, wading in shallow water. After a massive search, someone spotted his body Tuesday, about a half-mile away

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, someone at the beach spotted the body of a small child, later confirmed to be Enrique.

“Enrique’s body was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico,” and he had drowned, said Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez.

Enrique was found about a half-mile from the area of the beach where he disappeared just before Noon, Monday.

Enrique and his family had arrived at Panama City Beach, from their home in Metro Atlanta, on Saturday, for a vacation. He was last seen wading in shallow water.

Dozens of first responders searched for Enrique.

A family friend told 11Alive that Enrique’s father works at a McDonough restaurant, and Tuesday evening the owner held a brief prayer vigil there, before driving to the beach to help the family return home.

“Make no mistake, this is not the parents’ fault,” said Chief Talamantez. “This is nobody’s fault. This was a tragic accident. There was hundreds of people around him. And it can happen that quickly. This can happen in the blink of an eye. But this is nobody’s fault. This was an accident.”