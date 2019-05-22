Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, and with temperatures expected to be above average, we've compiled a list of the best places to have a little fun and cool off this summer.

1. Rigby's Water World in Warner Robins

The water park in Warner Robins opened last weekend for its 2019 season. Click here to learn more.

2. Filmore Thomas Park in Macon

The park located at 3793 Log Cabin Dr. has a splash pad to help the kids cool off. It also features two basketball courts, a pavilion, a concrete pad, amphitheater, playground and nature trail.

3. Amerson River Park in Macon

The park located at 2551 North Pierce Drive in Macon has trails and a canoe launch, where folks can enter and float down the river.

4. Lake Lanier / The Water Park at Lanier Islands in Buford

Lake Lanier is a reservoir in Buford, Georgia that people use for boating and fishing. The water park contains more than a dozen water slides and attractions.

5. Lake Tobesofkee in Macon

The lake is a reservoir and public recreation area with picnic pavilions, playgrounds, fishing areas and more

6. High Falls State Park in Jackson

The state park is located in Monroe County and features two boat ramps, picnic shelters, a swimming pool, fishing areas, and more

7. Southern Pines Water Park in Dublin

A new water park will open in Dublin this Friday, May 24. The water park will be full of fun feature two water slides, a lazy river, lap pool and a kiddie pool

8. Splash in the Boro in Statesboro

Splash in the Boro is a water park and aquatics center in Statesboro, Georgia with water slides, pools, and more.

9. Six Flags White Water in Marietta

Six Flags White Water is a water park in Cobb County with water slides and rides.

10. White Water Creek Park in Oglethorpe

The park located at 165 Whitewater Rd. in Macon County features a splash pad, and more.

11. Great Wolf Lodge in Lagrange

The water park in Lagrange, Georgia has several water slides and other attractions

12. Splash Island at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta

The water park located inside of the theme park in Valdosta, Georgia features a lazy river, water slides and rides, a wave pool, and more

13. Summer Waves Water Park on Jekyll Island

The water park is located on Jekyll Island, Georgia with a lazy river, and a variety of water rides and attractions

